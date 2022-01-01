Watch: Tiger chews car bumper, drags it in viral video

A video of a tiger attacking a safari vehicle is going viral on social media.

Shared on Twitter by Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra, the clip shows a group of tourists sitting inside a sports utility vehicle (SUV) with wired mesh covering the windows.

Viral: Tiger attacks zoo cleaner; here’s what happened next

As the vehicle stands on the road, the tiger attempts to bite on the rear bumper of the black car. The wild cat even manages to drag the vehicle backwards just by its jaws.

“Oh, my God, he is pulling the whole car,” one of the tourists can be heard saying.

Watch the video here:

Going around #Signal like wildfire. Apparently on the Ooty to Mysore Road near Theppakadu. Well, that car is a Xylo, so I guess I’m not surprised he’s chewing on it. He probably shares my view that Mahindra cars are Deeeliciousss. 😊 pic.twitter.com/A2w7162oVU — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 30, 2021

“Well, that car is a Xylo, so I guess I’m not surprised he’s chewing on it. He probably shares my view that Mahindra cars are Deeeliciousss,” Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group wrote in the caption.

VIRAL: Tigress ‘Sultana’ attacks, drags dog away

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!