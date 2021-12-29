VIRAL: Tigress ‘Sultana’ attacks, drags dog away

A scary video of a dog coming under attack and being carried away by a tigress in India is viral on social media platforms.

The video, filmed by the President of the Wildlife Conservation Trust Anish Andheria, sees several cars travelling on the road in the Ranthambore National Park in the Rajasthan state of India.

Tiger kills dog inside R’bhore. In doing so it is exposing itself to deadly diseases such as canine distemper that can decimate a tiger population in no time. Dogs have emerged as a big threat to wildlife. Their presence inside sanctuaries needs to be controlled @ParveenKaswan pic.twitter.com/t7qDR1MvNl — Anish Andheria (@anishandheria) December 27, 2021

- Advertisement -





“Tiger kills dog inside R’bhore. In doing so it is exposing itself to deadly diseases such as canine distemper that can decimate a tiger population in no time,” the tweet read. “Dogs have emerged as a big threat to wildlife. Their presence inside sanctuaries needs to be controlled.”

Read More: Monkeys killed 250 dogs for revenge in this town; here’s why

A dog is standing in front of the vehicle while wagging its tail. Just as it goes towards the second vehicle, the tigress – named Sultana – suddenly attacks the canine before dragging it into the bushes.

It is pertinent to mention that the incident happened after a chilling video of a leopard jumping over the gate of a house to attack and drag a dog away.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!