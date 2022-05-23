Viral video: Traffic cop saves suicidal man from jumping off Karachi bridge

KARACHI: A viral video showed a traffic cop, Javaid Ahmed, successfully saving a suicidal man who had climbed a pedestrian bridge at Karachi’s University Road, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a video that went viral on social media, a poverty-stricken man was seen climbing a bridge and ready to jump off when immediately a heroic traffic cop reached there to stop him.

The incident took place near Faizan-e-Madinah Masjid near Karachi Central Jail.

The traffic cop took no time to reach there to convince him not to commit suicide. After a few minutes, Javaid Ahmed – the official of the New Town traffic section – convinced the unidentified man to come down from the top of the bridge.

He then arranged a meal for the suicidal man who got no food for the last three days.

Following his courageous and merciful action, the traffic cop Javaid Ahmed was widely praised by the netizens. He has also been appreciated by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic Ahmed Nawaz who met him and awarded him Rs10,000 cash and an appreciation certification.

Comments