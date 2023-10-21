27.9 C
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Watch: Trio arrested for bursting firecrackers in moving car

In bizarre incident that went viral online,  three men were arrested for bursting firecrackers in a moving car. 

The incident occurred in Gurugram in the Indian state of Haryana where a video went viral on social media platforms showing a group of men bursting firecrackers from the open sunroof of a black Ford Endeavor SUV.

One of the men can hanging from a half-opened door of the SUV as the vehicle moved at high speed through Golf Course road of Gurugram city while the men burst firecrackers.

According to the police, the arrested trio, identified as Vivek and Jatin- both residents of old Gurugram, and Lokesh, a resident of Jharsa village- were nabbed after a viral video showed them bursting firecrackers from the roof of an SUV.

In a separate incident, a video went viral on the internet where firecrackers can be seen going off from the back of a moving car.

There is a ban on firecrackers ahead of Diwali in several Indian states including Delhi but a video went viral on the internet where a moving car can be seen bursting Firecrackers placed on the boot.

The firecrackers were going off in the air from the moving car, with sparkles falling on cars behind.

The man driving the car seemed to be unbothered by the firecrackers.

The police managed to take the owner of the car into custody with the help of the viral video and CCTV footage.

