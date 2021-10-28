Viral video: Vegetable seller washes coriander in drain

A vegetable seller was caught on camera washing coriander leaves in a drain water in India’s Madhya Pradesh.

The video that has gone viral on social media is from Bhopal. Originally shared on Twitter, the clip shows the vendor dunking bunches of the herb into drain water collected on the road side. He then stacks them on a sheet on the ground on display for customers.

The person behind the camera asks him not to do so but the vegetable vendor pays no heed and continues his job.

Watch the video here:

Taking notice of the matter, the Bhopal district collector ordered the municipal corporation, the food department and police to probe the matter.

After the administration took note of the video, the vegetable seller was booked. An FIR against him was registered at the Hanuman Ganj police station in the city.

