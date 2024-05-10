Viral video: Vikrant Massey gets into an argument with cab driver

A video of Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey, getting into a fight with an online cab driver over a higher fare, is going viral on the internet.

A clip of the ’12th Fail’ star’s heated argument with a driver of the ride-hailing service is grabbing the attention of the netizens. The viral video sees Vikrant Massey and the cab driver in the middle of their brawl after the latter demanded the actor pay an additional amount than what was initially estimated on the app.

After the initial argument with Massey, the cab driver began to record the selfie video saying, “Mera naam Ashish hai. Mai ek cab driver hu. Maine apne passenger ko unke location pe phuncha diya hai. Aur vo paise nahi de rahe hai. Behas baazi lar rahe hai ulta. Gaali galoch kar rahe hai (My name is Ashish. I am a cab driver. I have dropped my passenger to his destination but he is not ready to pay. He is arguing with me and using foul language).”

The person then pans the camera to face the Bollywood celeb, who asks, “Gaali galoch kar rahe hai? Camera kyun nikal diya bhai? Dhamka rahe ho tum? Jayaz baat hi to kar rajha hu na mai? Yeh achanak se paise kaise badh gaye? Yeh nahi chalega (Using foul language? Why are you recording this, buddy? Are you trying to threaten me? I am simply discussing the issue, right? How did the fare suddenly increase? This won’t work).”

The cab driver argued that it was not his fault but rather the app’s, hence Massey must pay the shown amount to him. He even told the actor that he is a celebrity and must have enough money, so should not argue further for the additional fare.

However, after all the fiasco, turns out that the video is part of a new campaign ‘Ab app ki nahi, aap ki chalegi’, of a ride-hailing service.

On the film front, Massey swept acclaim and awards for his performance in the sleeper-hit biographical drama of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, ’12th Fail’.