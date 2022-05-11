Wedding guests welcomed with desi jugaad for AC; video goes viral

A viral video on microblogging social media platform Twitter shows a ‘jugaad AC’ keeping the wedding venue cool for the arriving baaraatis.

The viral video was shared by IPS officer Awanish Sharan

“Welcoming the processions with the air of Thresher. Awesome idea,” the tweet read.

Here’s how social media reacted to the innovative style to solve the problem.

Every Indian is an engineer!! — Santosh Kangane (@Santosh_Kangane) May 10, 2022

Wah…kya baat hey…socha na tha kabhi…turant isey main bhi apney yahaan chaloo karoonga — RK (@rameshkumar52) May 10, 2022

It showed a threshing machine being used as a cooling system for the baaratis that were coming to the wedding venue. The people enjoyed the breeze of the innovative method for beating the heat.

There were people who even took pictures of it.

The internet is filled with videos showing innovative methods as problem solvers. A video of a woman making roti on top of a car’s bonnet because of a heatwave in India is going viral on social media.

Scenes from my town Sonepur. It’s so hot that one can make roti on the car Bonnet 😓 @NEWS7Odia #heatwaveinindia #Heatwave #Odisha pic.twitter.com/E2nwUwJ1Ub — NILAMADHAB PANDA ନୀଳମାଧବ ପଣ୍ଡା (@nilamadhabpanda) April 25, 2022

The viral video sees the woman using a belan and a board to make a round-shaped roti. After she is done, she places it on the bonnet. It was ready moments later.

It is pertinent to mention that the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi warned of the temperature getting too hot. He added that the hot weather raised the risk of fires.

