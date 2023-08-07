Viral video: Woman catches two snakes barehanded

A woman is facing backlash from the internet after her old video capturing two snakes with her bare hands resurfaced on Instagram.

In the viral video which was originally posted on April 18 by an Instagram page called @dekhbhai, the woman can be seen callously focusing on a pile of rubbish and seizing the tails of two large snakes hidden nearby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dekh Bhai | Funny Memes | Videos by Om Patel (@dekhbhai)

The snakes can be seen attempting to flee rather than attacking the woman. When one snake manages to escape, she swiftly recaptures it.

Read more: Viral: Man documents thrilling encounter with a ‘rainbow snake’

Since being shared the clip has accumulated over 1 million views. The video has also prompted Insta users to express their thoughts in the comments section.

The majority of the users claimed that she was disturbing the snakes as they were not harming anyone.