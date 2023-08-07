28.9 C
Karachi
Monday, August 7, 2023
Viral video: Woman catches two snakes barehanded

Web Desk
By Web Desk
Web Desk
Web Desk
A woman is facing backlash from the internet after her old video capturing two snakes with her bare hands resurfaced on Instagram.

In the viral video which was originally posted on April 18 by an Instagram page called @dekhbhai, the woman can be seen callously focusing on a pile of rubbish and seizing the tails of two large snakes hidden nearby.

The snakes can be seen attempting to flee rather than attacking the woman. When one snake manages to escape, she swiftly recaptures it.

Since being shared the clip has accumulated over 1 million views. The video has also prompted Insta users to express their thoughts in the comments section.

The majority of the users claimed that she was disturbing the snakes as they were not harming anyone.

