Viral video: Woman mimics Neha Kakkar to order pizza

An Indian girl broke the internet with the mimicry of singer Neha Kakkar to order pizza in a viral video.

Keeping up with the trend of ordering food online in celebrities’ voices, an Indian Insta influencer from Noida, who goes by the name Pranjli, has ordered Pizza from a famous joint in Neha Kakkar’s voice.

A widely circulating video on social media sees Pranjli ringing at a popular pizza restaurant and starts singing in the singer’s voice to explain her order. The person on the other side of the call can be heard visibly confused in the clip as he tries to note in her order and delivery details.

While confirming her name to the order taker, the woman went like, “India ki sabse favourite, (India’s most favourite) Neha, Neha Kakkar.” She later hung up the call pretending to talk to Rohanpreet (Kakkar’s husband).

Watch the video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗣𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗷𝗹𝗶 | s𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘦𝘳-s𝘰𝘯𝘨𝘸𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘦𝘳 from n𝘰𝘪𝘥𝘢 🤍🖤💜 (@thepranjli)

The viral video was watched by at least 115,000 social users who were in splits over the sketch. People gave a thumbs up to Pranjli saying they could have never guessed the difference.

“Wow! Even the pitch is perfect,” a social user wrote on the gram. Another lauded, “This is too good. If you listen with eyes closed it’s Neha.”

“You’re very talented,” a third reiterated.

