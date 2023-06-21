Is Vidya Balan’s Neeyat copy of ‘Knives Out’?

The teaser and posters of Bollywood actor Vidya Balan’s upcoming film ‘Neeyat (Motive)’ were released and netizens are claiming it to be a rip off of the Hollywood movie ‘Knives Out‘.

‘Neeyat‘ follows detective Mira Rao (Vidya Balan) using her skills to unravel the devious motives behind billionaire Ashish Kapoor’s murder as the suspects are the deceased’s close family and friends.

‘Knives Out‘, released in 2019, had a similar story. It was about detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) unravelling the tangled web of secrets and lies surrounding the death of a successful crime novelist and his unsettling, eccentric family.

Netizens said the film is identical to the Hollywood movie.

The cast includes Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Shahana Goswami, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri, Shashank Arora, Niki Walia, Dipannita Sharma, Prajakta Koli, Danesh Razvi, Ishika Mehra and Madhav Deval.

The story is written by Anu Menon, who has directed the flick also. The writer’s panel includes Girvani Dhyani, Advaita Kala and Priya Venkataraman. Kausar Munir has penned the dialogues.

Vikram Malhotra and Sarah Sulick have co-produced ‘Neeyat‘, which releases on July 7, 2023.