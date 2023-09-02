Virat Kohli gets trolled over latest video

India cricketer Virat Kohli is getting trolled after a video of him engaging in unhygienic behaviour during the Asia Cup 2023 fixture against Pakistan went viral.

The viral video on the social media application X, formerly Twitter, showed Virat Kohli picking his nose multiple times in the dugout in the 17th over of the Indian innings.

Netizens poked fun at the Indian superstar with their comments. Here’s what they had to say.

It is pertinent to mention that Virat Kohli was clean bowled off Shaheen Shah Afridi’s bowling for four.

India were dismissed for 266 in 48.5 overs, with Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan scoring half-centuries.

Hardik Pandya top-scored with 90-ball 87, with seven boundaries and a six to his name. Ishan Kishan hit nine fours and two maximums in his 82-run knock.

Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers with his superb figures of 4-35 in 10 overs. Pacers Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf took three wickets each.

Pakistan’s chase of the 267-run target never began due to persistent rain.

The draw meant that Green Shirts advanced to the Super 4s as it started its campaign with a crushing 238-run win over Nepal on Wednesday, and they needed a point to secure the place in the Super Four stage.

Pakistan were to chase a 267 to win the rain-affected game. Their innings never started as showers interrupted the start of proceedings.

