Washma Fatima captivates social media with latest pictures

Actor Washma Fatima, who has proved herself a force to be reckoned with in the showbiz industry in a short space of time, swept social media off their feet with her latest pictures on Instagram.

Washma Fatima shared the pictures of her bridal photoshoot on her Instagram account. She wore a dashing outfit and paired it with an exquisite jewellery set.

She wrote “Chand Taroo se kaho abhi thehrain zara (Tell the moon and the stars to wait)!” as the caption.

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the viral posts with likes and lovely compliments for Washma in the comments section.

The actor is nearing the 200,000-Instagram followers count. She takes to the platform to share glimpses of her personal and professional happenings.

Earlier, the pictures of her looking ethereal in Eastern attire went viral. She styled the minimalist look only with chunky gold hoops, a matching watch and a dainty neck chain while having a clean girl makeup look on her face.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Washma Fatima is currently being seen as Faha in the drama serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha‘, alongside A-list actors Hania Aamir, Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Nauman.

‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha‘, written by Sidra Seher Imran and directed by Badar Mehmood, airs every Monday in prime time on ARY Digital.