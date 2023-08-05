Washma Fatima brings smiles with latest post

Latest pictures of actress Washma Fatima, who won hearts with her portrayal of Faha in the superhit ARY Digital serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha‘, are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Washma Fatima flaunted elegance in the six-picture gallery. She donned a black and white shirt in the post.

The ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha‘ star’s post got her over 10,000 likes. Netizens praised her looks and pictures with heartwarming comments.

A user said Washma Fatima was “looking nice”, whereas another Instagrammer said the actress was looking so “beautiful” and “gorgeous”.

A third told the actress that she has the “most beautiful smile”, whereas the fourth user called her “sweet”.

It is pertinent to mention that Washma Fatima has over 200,000 Instagram followers. She uploads pictures of her personal and professional happenings.

Earlier, she broke social media with her Turkey trip pictures.

Washma Fatima shared pictures of her with ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ co-star Wahaj Ali. The actress said she was taking acting lessons from him.

The actress shared the screen alongside A-list actors Hania Aamir, Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Nauman in ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha‘.

Apart from the A-list trio, the ensemble cast of the romance play features Shahood Alvi, Salma Hassan, Angeline Malik, Noor-ul-Hassan, Javed Sheikh, Shaheen Khan, Rabya Kulsoom, Amber Khan, Sabeena Syed, and Ayesha Mirza.

Sidra Seher Imran wrote the story of the drama, while Badar Mehmood directed it, under the production banner ‘Big Bang Entertainment’ of Fahad Mustafa and Ali Kazmi. The soul-soothing OST is the recreation by Baloch singer Kaifi Khali, of his chart-topper ‘Kahani Suno’.