Washma Fatima’s visuals from Thailand trip go viral

Actress and model Washma Fatima, who earned praise for her stellar performance of antagonist Faha in the ARY Digital serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha‘, dropped visuals of her Thailand trip and they are going viral.

Washma Fatima was clicked at exotic locations throughout Thailand. Here are the pictures and videos from the expeditions that are going viral.

Netizens showered their love and admiration on the actress with likes and raving comments.

The diverse actor has more than 200,000 Instagram followers. She treats them to images and clips of herself.

Moreover, the actress also engages with fans in interactive sessions on the platforms. She also gives life lessons and shares career tips to them.

The star worked in the serial with Hania Aamir, Wahaj Ali Zaviyar Nauman, Shahood Alvi, Salma Hassan, Angeline Malik, Noor-ul-Hassan, Javed Sheikh, Shaheen Khan, Rabya Kulsoom, Amber Khan, Sabeena Syed, and Ayesha Mirza.

Washma Fatima spoke highly of Hania Aamir’s acting skills in an Instagram post. She wrote that it was difficult to hate Hania Aamir when working in a scene with her as she has an amazing energy that can never make people feel down.

It is pertinent to mention that Washma Fatima tied the knot with her friend and fellow celebrity Subhan Awan in an intimate ceremony earlier this year.