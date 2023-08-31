Brawl breaks out at wedding after uncle doesn’t get mutton

A video of a brawl breaking out at a wedding over food is going viral on the social media application Twitter.

The viral video of the brawl got shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, by @gharkekalesh. According to the caption, the guests started fighting because an uncleji didn’t get enough mutton pieces in his biryani.

However, the authenticity of the matter was not verified.

People were eating food as music played in the background. As the guests ate at the dining table, two men approached them.

The bald man took off a person’s cap and engaged in a heated conversation with him. Suddenly, he punched the man – which did not sit well with another individual.

Suddenly, there was pandemonium everywhere as guests threw punches, landed kicks, and hit each other with sticks and chairs. They took the fight to the women’s area. A curtain, which separated the men from women, was damaged.

Several women tried to bring the situation under control, but their efforts went in vain. Fortunately, the situation got calmer later.

The clip has over 336,500 views with thousands of likes and countless comments.

Wedding ceremonies are supposed to be a joyous occasion but things have turned sour because of different reasons.

There have been fights reported over food in the past.

The video of a violent brawl over food at an Indian wedding went viral on social media.

According to an Indian news agency, the wedding guests began fighting when paneer (cottage cheese) was not served to the groom’s uncle.

The video on Twitter showed guests exchanging blows.

A woman tried to stop a man, but she failed. Some people tried to get the situation under control.

