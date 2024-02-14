Watch: Wedding guests attack each other with chairs

A video of a vicious brawl between wedding guests during celebrations in Lucknow, India is going viral on the micro-blogging social media application X.

The viral video of the incident showed wedding guests punching and throwing chairs at each other.

A report by Indian news agency India Times reported that wedding celebrations were in full swing at Buddha Lal Badlu Prasad Dharma Trust in Aminabad.

However, an altercation took place between several individuals and the situation turned chaotic.

Three wedding guests suffered head injuries as a result. It was stated that the situation would have deteriorated if the women hadn’t attempted to stop the fight.

Police arrived the scene and took the involved parties to the station for investigation. However, no complain nor any arrests were made.

It is pertinent to mention that weddings have turned into chaotic in the past over different reasons. There have been cases whereas the bride and bridegoom have physically assaulted each other.

