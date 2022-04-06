VIRAL: Will Smith termed hypocrite over old video

Hollywood actor Will Smith is being called a hypocrite after an old video seeing him making fun of a man of a bald man in a previous interview went viral.

The video went viral after The Pursuit of Happyness star hit fellow celebrity Chris Rock after he passed comments on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair condition during the Oscars.

The video, taken from one of his past interviews, saw Will Smith – who won the Best Actor award for his performance in King Richard – passing snide comments about the guy with a bald head.

Will Smith mocks man with bald head, then says, “It’s a joke, c’mon”. pic.twitter.com/rXbyDVm7xy — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 29, 2022

The social media called out the prolific actors for his actions.

It’s apparently cool for Will to joke about the same thing he slapped Chris Rock for joking about 🧐 #Oscars #WillSmithAssault #IStandWithChrisRock pic.twitter.com/QRSVT6lwDJ — Andrew Omran (@omranandrew) March 28, 2022

Will Smith making fun of a guy with alopecia and then saying “these are jokes, come on!” Hypocrisy stays undefeated pic.twitter.com/DV1lm1vFU7 — Justin Macmahan (@JustinMacmahan) March 28, 2022

For everyone that thinks #WillSmith was justified in slapping #ChrisRock at the #Oscars, here’s Will Smith making jokes about someone else with #Alopecia. The internet remembers the hypocrisy. pic.twitter.com/1mdFd3MuFe — JB (@john_bengel) March 28, 2022

The incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock happened during a segment. The Rush Hour actor said that Jada Pinkett Smith may be cast in G.I. Jane sequel G.I. Jane 2.

This did not sit well with the Academy Award winner, who came to the stage and physically assaulted him.

The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cGQ3plSEiz — Movies (@moreoffilms) March 28, 2022

Although Chris Rock does not intend to file a report against Smith for the abuse, as confirmed by Los Angeles Police Department, organizers of the ceremony have launched an official probe over the episode earlier today.

Will Smith took to Instagram to issue a public apology to Chris Rock and the Oscars in particular.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” he stated. “My behaviour at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

He admitted to being embarrassed and his actions were not indicative of the man I wanted to be. “There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness,” he wrote.

