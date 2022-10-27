NED v IND: Woman accepts fan’s marriage proposal in stadium

A video of a woman accepting a marriage proposal by an Indian cricket fan in the stadium during the India-Netherlands ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 fixture is going viral.

The International Cricket Council shared the viral video on the social media application Instagram. The clip saw the Indian fan getting down on one knee and presenting the ring in the stands.

The crowd erupted in joy as she said yes.

Speaking of the fixture, India thrashed Netherlands by 56 runs in their Super 12 stage.

Batting first, India scored 179-2 in their 20 overs with skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav scoring fifties.

Virat Kohli continued his impressive form as he remained unbeaten at 62 from 44 balls with three fours and two sixes to his name. Rohit Sharma hit four boundaries and three maximums on his way to 39-ball 53.

Suryaumar Yadav made 51 from 25 balls with the help on seven fours and a six.

Fred Klaassen and Paul van Meekeren took a wicket each.

In reply, Netherland were restricted to 123-9 in their 20 overs. Tim Pringle top scored with 20 while Colin Ackerman contributed 17 runs to the scoreboard.

Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede and Shariz Ahmed made 16 runs each.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin took two wickets each.

