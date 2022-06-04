Viral video: Woman catches wild opossum with bare hands

A video of a brave woman from the United States catching and releasing a wild opossum on her own is going viral across social media platforms.

A foreign news agency reported the incident happened in a New York bar last month. The opossum had managed to make its way inside, causing panic and fear.

Sara Fulton, 33, took matters into her own hands and caught the opossum by its neck before taking it outside the bar and releasing it on the streets.

The people can be heard screaming in the viral video as well. She was hailed as a hero by netizens.

Sara Fulton, speaking with the news agency, said running into wild animals is nothing new to her. She said she used to go camping and spent time with bears. She added of her actions were purely on instinct.

“I just like went up to him and I was like, ‘hey I know you’re afraid’ … and I was like ‘alright, I think I’m just gonna scruff you and take you out because that would be the least painful for you,'” she said.

