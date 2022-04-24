Viral: Woman falls into manhole during phone call

A video of a woman falling into an open manhole during a phone call in India’s Bihar state is viral across social media.

The viral video, taken from Patna city, sees the woman strolling behind a rickshaw – that was right above the manhole – engrossed in a call. As soon as the rickshaw left, she stepped forward and fell into it.

पटना : फोन पर बात करते हुए गढ्ढे में समाई महिला, स्थानीय लोगों ने बचाई जान, वीडियो वायरल pic.twitter.com/B7Vn7cwjQV

The passersby, who saw the incident, rushed towards her. A report by an Indian-based news agency reported she was rescued later.

WATCH: Store owner, worker rescue child who fell into manhole

In a similar incident, a woman and her one-year-old baby fell into a manhole while talking on the phone in the Haryana state of India.

The footage shows the mother carrying her one-year-old daughter, holding the baby in one hand and talking on the phone in the other, leaving her unaware of where she was stepping. And his foot slipped on the edge of the open gutter.

An advertisement board was also erected in front of a mobile shop in an area of ​​Faridabad to block the way to an open gutter.

However, as they fell into the gutter, the passersby saw them and immediately ran to save them. A young man jumped into the gutter and pulled them both out.

Fortunately, both the mother and daughter were safe.

Comments