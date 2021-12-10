Watch: Store owner, worker rescue child who fell into manhole

A little girl who accidentally fell into a manhole was miraculously rescued by people in the surrounding area.

The incident occurred in Dominican Republic’s Buenos Aires del Mirador neighbourhood.

A video clip of the girl being rescued from the manhole is doing rounds on social media. The video shows people struggling to pull the child out of the manhole with the help of a rope.

They threw a rope into the hole while two people grabbed the child as she reached near the opening and got her out of the hole. As she was pulled out of the manhole, people cheered with one person pouring water over her.

A man who went inside the hole to rescue her also comes out and is met with cheering and applause.

(Dominican Republic): A young girl who fell into a manhole over the weekend was rescued by a convenient store owner & delivery worker in the Buenos Aires del Mirador neighborhood.(🎥:Hanlet Amin Martínez) pic.twitter.com/4kJesyO72S — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) December 6, 2021

Good News Correspondent shared the 55-second clip on Twitter with the caption: “A young girl who fell into a manhole over the weekend was rescued by a convenient store owner and delivery worker in the neighborhood.”

The video has garnered more than 12,000 views.

