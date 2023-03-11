Horrific video: Woman nearly gets hit by runaway speeding tyre

A video of a woman nearly getting hit by a fast-moving runaway tyre is going viral on social media.

The video was shared on the social media application Twitter by Never tell me the odds! The clip showed a woman sitting inside a car. A female with a shopping bag approached her.

The female in the vehicle extended her arm to take the shopping bag from her. Just then, a self-moving speeding tyre passed between them.

The woman with the parcel saved herself from calamity. The woman in the vehicle seemingly injured herself as the tyre landed on her car.

It is pertinent to mention that people have died and suffered life-threatening injuries after getting hit by runaway speeding tyres.

A video of a woman getting hit in the head by a runaway tyre while walking along the street went viral.

The video showed the female seeing the fast-moving tyre heading towards her in the Copacabana district of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. She jumped out of the way and dodged it as it flew past her at speed.

It smashed into the back of the woman’s head. She fell face-first to the ground.

