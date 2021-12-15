VIRAL: Woman shares video of nightmare close-encounter with crocodile

A TikTok video of a crocodile attacking a woman in Australia duing filming is going viral across social media outlets.

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

According to a foreign news agency, the incident took place in the Northern Territory region of the Land Down Under.

The news report mentioned the lady was taking the video of a reptile’s that was close to her.

The crocodile then suddenly jumped from the water at the woman with its jaws open. It can be described as a scene straight out of a horror movie.

The crocodile went back in the water afterwards.

The people justified the experience and reaction of the woman. Judging by their reactions, they all laughed at it as well.

Recently, an 18-year-old girl from the United Kingdom named – Amelie Osborn-Smith survived an attack by a 10-foot Nile crocodile while spending holidays in Zambia.

She was swimming near Victoria Falls when the reptile attacked her.

Her father Brent Osborn-Smith, a former military officer, recalled that the crocodile dragged his daughter, had put her leg to rest on the side of the boat, into the water.

Her friends saw what unfolded and brought her back to safety by punching the reptile.

Speaking about the incident, the teenager admitted to thinking that she would lose her leg in the process.

However, the doctors managed to save it and the girl would go on to make a full recovery.

