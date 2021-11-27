Watch: Tourist attacked by crocodile after mistaking it for plastic model

A tourist was attacked by a 12-foot crocodile after he mistook it for a life-size model.

The incident occurred at Amaya View amusement park in Cagayan de Oro City, the Philippines on Nov 10 when 68-year-old Nehemias Chipada jumped in a pool to take selfies with the predator.

To his horror, the reptile grabbed his arm and dragged him into the water. A clip of the horrifying incident has been widely shared online.

The man stood with his phone in one hand to take selfies with the crocodile when the reptile lunged at his left arm and dragged him into the water in front of his family and other tourists.

Chipada was lucky to break free and escape. The video shows him lying on the ground with his left arm bloodied and bandaged.

He was taken to a hospital where he underwent a surgery on his left arm. He is said to be recovering from the attack.

His family alleged that lack of warning signs around the park caused the incident.

“There were no advisories warning us not to enter the enclosure. Because if there were, we would never have gone there,” Mercy Joy Chipada, the man’s daughter, said.

The administration of the park rejected the allegations. However, it said it would offer financial assistance to Mr Chipada to help with his medical bills.

