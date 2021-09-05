Crocodile killed by villagers’ firing in Jacobabad

JACOBABAD: The frightened villagers have killed a crocodile by opening fire when it entered in their residences after coming out of a pond in Sindh’s Jacobabad, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A giant crocodile came out of a pond and headed into the homes, spreading extreme panic and fear among the villagers. The panicky villagers have immediately moved to a safe location to avoid being attacked by the crocodile.

After spotting it at a place, the villagers killed the crocodile by firing.

The officials of the provincial wildlife department expressed concerns over the killing of a crocodile and demanded to launch an investigation under the animal act which prohibits hurting the animals and registration of cases against the citizens.

On the other hand, the locals complained about facing troubles by a large number of crocodiles present in a pond near their village.

They said that crocodiles usually enter their houses and they were afraid of being attacked and killed by the predators.

They demanded the officials of the wildlife department to immediately shift the crocodiles present in the pond to another location.

In July, a gigantic crocodile had attacked and eaten alive a four-year-old girl along the bank of Nara Canal in Sukkur’s Saleh Pat area.

The crocodile in a sudden attack appeared and grabbed the child, Saeeda, who was present along with her mother at the bank of Nara canal for washing. The mother ran away from the crocodile, while the predator taken the girl in the water and eaten her alive.

The incident had taken place at RD-115 of the Nara Canal. The girl was the daughter of Allah Wasayo Mahar, a resident of the nearby village of Bargah. The villagers claimed that the crocodile was around 16 feet long.

Sindh Wildlife Department, officials said that more than 500 crocodiles of different species are present in the Nara Canal, a delta channel built on the left bank of the Indus River. Nara Canal is said to be one of the biggest off taking canals of Sukkur Barrage