WATCH: Woman slaps SHO during protest in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A woman slapped a station house officer (SHO) during a protest staged by the family against ‘illegal occupation’ of their house in Hyderabad’s Saddar area, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, a family – resident of Saddar area – staged a protest against ‘illegal occupation’ of their house and blocked the main road, which disrupted the traffic.

The man along with his wife and children raised slogans against the occupiers. Meanwhile, a police team – led by SHO Cantt – arrived at the spot for negotiations and open the road.

During the talks, the woman slapped the police officer for ‘stopping the protest’. The police detained the woman and her husband and shifted them to police station.

حیدرآباد: ایس ایچ او کو تھپڑ مارنے والی خاتون شوہر سمیت گرفتار#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/16XlLTLTVl — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) January 5, 2024

In a similar incident in 2023, a woman slapped a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) for ‘stopping her car’ at a traffic section near PIDC, Karachi.

The incident took place at a traffic section near Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC) in Karachi, where a traffic police officer stopped a car for ‘having fancy number plates and tinted glasses’.

In a video, the woman can be seen pushing and shoving the officer who was busy in clearing the traffic near Movenpick Hotel.

The woman even pushed him against a bus as she attempts to get her car out of the jam. When the officer resists and tries to stop the car, she slapped him.