23.9 C
Karachi
Friday, January 5, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

WATCH: Woman slaps SHO during protest in Hyderabad

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

HYDERABAD: A woman slapped a station house officer (SHO) during a protest staged by the family against ‘illegal occupation’ of their house in Hyderabad’s Saddar area, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, a family – resident of Saddar area – staged a protest against ‘illegal occupation’ of their house and blocked the main road, which disrupted the traffic.

The man along with his wife and children raised slogans against the occupiers. Meanwhile, a police team – led by SHO Cantt – arrived at the spot for negotiations and open the road.

During the talks, the woman slapped the police officer for ‘stopping the protest’. The police detained the woman and her husband and shifted them to police station.

In a similar incident in 2023, a woman slapped a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) for ‘stopping her car’ at a traffic section near PIDC, Karachi.

The incident took place at a traffic section near Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC) in Karachi, where a traffic police officer stopped a car for ‘having fancy number plates and tinted glasses’.

In a video, the woman can be seen pushing and shoving the officer who was busy in clearing the traffic near Movenpick Hotel.

The woman even pushed him against a bus as she attempts to get her car out of the jam. When the officer resists and tries to stop the car, she slapped him.

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.