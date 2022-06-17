Women fall into drain during intense brawl, video goes viral

A video of two women from millionaire families falling into the drain during a brawl is going viral across social media platforms.

The viral video, taken by a bystander, saw them locking horns before falling into the drain in Ajmer city of Rajasthan state in India. Family members, instead of breaking them up, joined them as well.

The situation heated up when a woman jumped into the drain before attacking one of the sisters-in-law. A man jumped on the women and one of them, who went in last, by her neck.

Related – School girls rip each other’s hair out in vicious brawl

The people watching the situation unfold were telling him to stop.

A report by Dainik Bhaskar stated the dispute between Narendra Kumawat, a petrol pump owner, and his deceased brother’s family had been going on for a while.

Sangeeta Kumawat, the deceased brother’s widow, reached the petrol pump with her maternal family and started fighting with Narendra Kumawat’s family members.

Police reached the scene and put an end to the pandemonium. The SHO said the two parties have filed complaints of physical assaults, harassment and vandalism against each other.

Comments