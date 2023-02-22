Watch: Yuvraj Singh thrown out of house by his mother

The latest Instagram reel of former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh with his mother, Shabnam, is going viral on social media.

The former vice-captain of the Indian cricket team, Yuvraj Singh has hopped on the viral reel trend of ‘Kun Faya Kun’.

The viral script where a person pretends to be thrown out of the house with their bags for a stupid act, while the song from Ranbir Kapoor’s movie ‘Rockstar’ plays in the background, has thousands of recreations on social media, however, the cutest has to be the latest one by Singh, also featuring his mother and brother Zorawar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zorawar Singh (@zove03)

The clip captures the celebrity’s mom throwing his two sons out of the house. The text overlay on the video read, “Kuch Nahi Bro, Mummy ne sabzi lene bheja tha, Dhaniya ki jagah pudina le aaye, (Nothing bro, Mummy had sent us to get vegetables. We brought mint instead of coriander.)”

Sharing the post on the photo and video sharing application, Zorawar captioned, “Batao humne kuch galat kiya kya? (Tell us, did we do anything wrong?)”

The viral video was played by over 2.6 million users of the site and received numerous likes and comments from Instagrammers.

Reacting to the post, cricketer Chirag Suri wrote, “Habibi come to Dubai. Youu have golden visa,” while, Shikhar Dhawan also dropped a couple of funny emojis in the comments section.

