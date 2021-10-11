Zaid Ali winning hearts with his baby boy’s pictures

Canadian social media celebrity of Pakistani origin Zaid Ali recently became a father and is keeping fans updated with pictures of his baby boy Izyan on Instagram.

The face of the infant was not shown in the previous. The latest image of the YouTuber has done so.

Zaid Ali, also known as Zaid Ali T on social media, had announced that he became a father in a post shared on October 8. The YouTuber added that it was the best wedding anniversary gift he got.

The social media star shared another picture of his wife and his baby and called them his “two beautiful angels”.

He posted a picture of himself in which he was standing with his wife and holding a baby.

The pictures went viral on social media platforms and the positive reviews are off the charts. The netizens felicitated congratulations and prayed for the baby’s long life and well being.

It is noted that he had tied the knot with Yumna Zaid back in August 2017. Although, he resides in Canada but has been living according to Pakistani culture and tradition.

The social media star rose to fame when he began sharing funny videos on social media platforms.

