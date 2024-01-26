Zainab Shabbir breaks social media with latest post

Actress Zainab Shabbir’s latest pictures are going viral on the visual-sharing social media application Instagram.

The viral pictures showed Zainab Shabbir posing at a recreational venue in elegant Western wear.

Her post received countless views and thousands of likes from Instagrammers. Her fellow celebrity Ayeza Khan was one of the thousands of users to praise the post.

Ayeza Khan replied to the post with a smiling face emoji. Zainab Shabbir responded to the comment with a heart emoji.

It is pertinent to mention that the celebrity is a social media darling with millions of Instagram followers. The actress avails the platform for updating fans about her personal and professional happenings via pictures and videos.

Recently, the clicks of her in a dashing printed blue kurta made rounds on the internet. She broke social media by showing off Western glam.

On the acting front, she took the acting industry by storm with her stellar performance in serial ‘Teri Rah Mein‘.

