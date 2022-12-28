‘Meri dunya tmhe ho’: Zainab Shabbir’s pictures go viral

The latest pictures of famed actor and model Zainab Shabbir in an elegant pink embroidered kurta shalwar are going viral on social media.

The latest pictures were shared by the “Teri Raah Main” star on the visual-sharing social media application Instagram. She wrote poetic lines “Nahi mushkil wafa, zara dekho yahan…Teri ankhon me basta hai mera jahaan.. Kabhi sun to zara, Jo mei keh na saka..Meri dunya tmhe ho, tmhe aasra 🌸” as the caption.

It is no surprise that her social media post got thousands of likes. Netizens wrote heartwarming comments. Here is what they wrote.

The actor, who boasts millions of followers on her official Instagram handle, frequently shares updates about her personal and professional life on the feed and stories. She often posts BTS glimpses of her acting projects and sneak peeks of getaways.

Earlier, she shared pictures of her posing in an eastern casual outfit, comprised of an earthy-tone kurta with white trousers. Her girl-next-door look was completed with pink-hued monotoned face makeup and blow-dried hair.

On the acting front, her work in dramas “Teri Raah Mein” and “Mere Apne” earned praise from critics and audiences.

