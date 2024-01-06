‘Be Like the …’: Zainab Shabbir has a message for fans

The latest pictures of Zainab Shabbir, who has proved her mettle in the showbiz industry with her immense contributions are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Zainab Shabbir, who has been praised for playing diverse characters throughout her career, shared her images on her Instagram account. She posed in Western attire at an airport in the viral pictures. The actress penned a subliminal message as its caption.

“Even when its not full..It shines..be like the moon,” the ‘Teri Raah Mein‘ star wrote.

Her latest post garnered over 40,000 likes mark. Netizens praised her looks and pictures with their comments.

It is pertinent to mention here that the actress, who has over 1.2 million followers on her Instagram handle, frequently turns to the visual-sharing platform to share updates about her personal as well as professional life on the feed and stories.

Moreover, she often posts BTS glimpses of her acting projects along with sneak peeks of getaways.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she last received acclaim for her performance as Emaan in the drama serial ‘Teri Raah Mein‘.

