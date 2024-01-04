Zainab Shabbir hospitalized on New Year

2024 started on a low note for actor Zainab Shabbir, who was hospitalized on the very first day of the year.

This new year wasn’t a very happy one for Zainab Shabbir, who was hospitalized on the first day of 2024, she informed via her Instagram stories.

With a picture of her hand from the hospital bed, the ‘Teri Raah Mein’ actor wrote on Tuesday, “1st day of 2024 be like,” followed by crying and sick emojis. A few hours earlier, the celebrity had also extended her heartfelt greetings to her Insta fam in a post, which was liked by thousands of her followers. “Lets make a new year resolution. Lets help people who needs your support. Start looking at your surroundings as there are many who are suffering and envy you. Lets start from Here and make little effort to bring peace to human beings. Hello 2024. Here we come,” she wrote in the caption, with a picture of hers.

With over 1.3 million followers on her Instagram handle, Zainab Shabbir frequently turns to the platform to share updates about her personal as well as professional life on the feed and stories.

Moreover, she often posts BTS glimpses of her acting projects along with sneak peeks of getaways.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she last received acclaim for her performance as Emaan in the drama serial ‘Teri Raah Mein’.

