‘Bikharne ka mujhko shauq hai bara’: Zainab Shabbir

Actor Zainab Shabbir went poetic in her latest pictures that are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Zainab Shabbir posted the viral pictures on her account. It showed her posing for the clicks in an elegant kurta.

The actor wrote poetry lines “Bikharne ka mujhko shauq hai bara..Sametega mujhko tu bata zara..🦚” as the caption.

Her new social media post got thousands of likes and heartwarming comments.

Zainab Shabbir, who boasts millions of followers on her official Instagram handle, frequently shares updates about her personal and professional life on the feed and stories. She often posts BTS glimpses of her acting projects and sneak peeks of getaways.

Earlier, she shared pictures of her posing in an eastern casual outfit, comprised of an earthy-tone kurta with white trousers. Her girl-next-door look was completed with pink-hued monotoned face makeup and blow-dried hair.

On the acting front, Zainab Shabbir’s work in dramas “Teri Raah Mein” and “Mere Apne” earned praise from critics and audiences.

