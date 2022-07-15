Zara Noor Abbas shares important advice on marriage

Actor Zara Noor Abbas said a person should not consider getting married if they only want to have romantic dinners.

Zara Noor Abbas, who married Asad Siddiqui in 2017, made the statement while speaking with a private channel.

The actor said one should think of tying the knot only if they are willing to fulfil family responsibilities. She added a person should figure out their meaning in life and set their priorities before going ahead.

In December last year, Asad Siddiqui and Zara Noor Abbas celebrated four years of being together with a dinner date.

Asad Siddiqui took to his Instagram account to share adorable pictures of the couple from their intimate celebration as they cut a celebratory cake at home. He penned a witty yet heartfelt anniversary wish for his wife in the caption, “Happy 4th!! Thank you for taking all my crap and bearing me all these years”.

“May you continue doing the same till eternity. My support system I love you and I got your back. Always!!❤️🌹 And just to remind you again like always, this was indeed your life’s best decision’, Surkh Chandni actor further added.

Later at night, the Parey Hut Love actor also shared a bunch of pictures from what seems like an anniversary special dinner date on her social media. Clicks featuring the much-in-love couple were captioned with the anniversary wish from Zara’s side, she wrote, “He is celebrating the best day of his life and I gotta support – because that’s what AMAZING wives do”.

“You are my Moon. My stars. My planet. My Galaxy. Certainly not JUST my world. Thank YOU for turning my wings into a rocket booster. I love you my Anchor”, the talented actor expressed.

Zara sported a glam look for the anniversary dinner, in a bright blue silk dress paired with a black leather jacket and boots.

