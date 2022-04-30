VIRAL: Zara Noor Abbas reflects ‘struggles of girls’ in hilarious video

Film and TV actor Zara Noor Abbas reflected the ‘struggles of every girl before Eid’ in the latest viral video.

A video of popular actor Zara Noor Abbas circulating on social media was shared by her friend on the photo and video sharing application. She can be seen having some ‘serious’ conversation with her ‘Darzi Bhai’ [Tailor] in the clip.

Zara can be heard telling the tailor that there are ‘only three days to go for Eid’ as she gets tensed for her Eid dresses. Later in the video, the ‘Parey Hut Love’ actor instructs the man about the clothes and their designs, while also saying that she ‘will be visiting the shop after Iftar.’

“Darzi Bhai or Zara ki dukh bhari kahani, [sad story of Zara and Tailor]” read the text on the clip.

Zara Noor’s video has been going viral across social media platforms as many of the fans especially girls shared their similar struggles with tailors just before Eid. A number of them mentioned that they are in the same boat.

Zara Noor comes from a family of veteran actors. Her mother Asma Abbas is a celebrated actor herself while actors Bushra Ansari and Sumbul Shahid are her aunts.

Zara Noor tied the knot with ‘Sinf-e-Aahan‘ actor Asad Siddiqui in December 2017.

