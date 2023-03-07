Zhalay Sarhadi amuses social media with funny reel

The latest funny reel of showbiz actor Zhalay Sarhadi is going viral across social media platforms.

The ‘Pinjra’ actor treated her Insta fam with yet another hilarious reel in the early hours of Tuesday as she mimicked a humorous script to boast about her leadership qualities.

“I am a leader not a follower,” Sarhadi wrote in the caption of the post on the photo and video sharing application.

The viral clip was played by thousands of her followers on the gram and received numerous likes and comments for the celebrity within a few hours.

It should be noted here that Zhalay Sarhadi is quite consistent with the entertaining content on her social media handles and often posts funny reels and trending TikTok videos for her fans, who not only admire them but also keenly await for her to share new ones.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sarhadi is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s hit serial ‘Pinjra’ alongside A-list actors Hadiqa Kiani, Omair Rana, Sunita Marshall, Furqan Qureshi and Jinaan Hussain among others.

‘Pinjra’ – written by late playwright Asma Nabeel and directed by Najaf Bilgrami – airs prime time every Thursday only on ARY Digital.

