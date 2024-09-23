Zhalay Sarhadi joins the viral ‘Aasa Kooda’ dance trend – Watch

Popular actor Zhalay Sarhadi, with actor-choreographer Reham Rafiq, is the latest to hop on to the viral ‘Aasa Kooda’ dance trend. To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here Zhalay Sarhadi turned to her Instagram handle on Sunday evening, sharing her take on the viral dance reel, as she was joined by the young actor and dancer, Reham Rafiq (of ‘Khel Khel Mein’ fame), to recreate the hook step of ‘Aasa Kooda’.

Dressed in festive attire, with Rafiq being the bride, the clip recorded at what looked like the set of their next project sees the duo ace the main steps, in a seated version though.

The viral video has been played by more than half a million users of the site and received numerous likes and comments from her fans and fraternity.

Reacting to the post, actor Ghana Ali lauded the performance and pointed out the improvement in Sarhadi’s moves.

Previously, several local and Indian celebs have also shaken a leg on the viral Tamil-language chart-topper ‘Aasa Kooda’ (My Growing Desire), from ‘Think Indie’, sung by siblings duo Smriti and Sai Abhyankkar.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Sarhadi was last seen in ARY Digital’s superhit drama serial ‘Pinjra’.