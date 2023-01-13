Zubab Rana exudes glow in sun-kissed pictures

The latest sunkissed pictures of showbiz starlet Zubab Rana are going viral across social media platforms.

On Friday afternoon, the ‘Woh Pagal Si’ actor treated her 1.2 million followers on the photo and video sharing application with stunning sun-kissed photos of herself. “The heart wants what it wants,” Rana wrote in the caption of the three-picture gallery with a couple of balloon emojis.

The diva looked lovely dressed in a casual pink kurta and white trousers, at what seemed like the set of her next project. Rana kept the look simple and exuded her natural glow in rosy-flushed makeup.

The huge fanbase of the actor on the gram showered their love with thousands of likes and compliments on the viral pictures.

It should be noted here that the stunning Zubab Rana is among the top-followed celebrities of the country on the social platform, where she shares pictures of all including her stylish OOTDs, projects’ BTS as well as personal moments with family and friends.

Apart from being a social media darling, Rana is one of the very few versatile stars of the industry and has experimented with multiple genres in her limited career span.

Some of her most notable performances came in serials including ‘Woh Pagal Si’, ‘Bharaas’, ‘Rishtay Biktay Hain’, ‘Bandish’ and ‘Mere Khudaya’.

