Zubab Rana breaks social media with latest post

The latest pictures of actress and model Zubab Rana, who has worked in hit dramas over the years, are going viral on the visual-sharing social media application Instagram.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The actress, who was praised for her stellar performance in the ARY Digital serial ‘Woh Pagal Si‘, shared the visuals on her account. The actress posed for the pictures at exotic locations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zubab Rana 🇵🇰 (@zubab.rana)

The actress’ eight-picture album was a hit on social media. It garnered over 16,000 likes and heartwarming comments from Instagrammers.

It is pertinent to mention that she is a social media darling with 1.4 million Instagram followers. The celebrity updates her fans and admirers by sharing visuals of her personal life and professional endeavours.

Here are some of her captivating posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zubab Rana 🇵🇰 (@zubab.rana)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zubab Rana 🇵🇰 (@zubab.rana)

Zubab Rana is one of the very few versatile stars of the industry who has aced her performances in both positive and negative characters across the genres.

Her notable work includes ‘Woh Pagal Si’, ‘Bharaas’, ‘Rishtay Biktay Hain’, ‘Bandish’ and ‘Mere Khudaya’.

Related – Watch: Zubab Rana gives a message to a superfan