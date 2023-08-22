Zubab Rana gives a message to a superfan – Watch

Showbiz starlet Zubab Rana recalled a super sweet gesture from a fan that won her heart.

In an interview with a digital channel, Zubab Rana spoke about her most priceless fan moments, the first of which was after her debut project when the actor was only 19.

“I was travelling to Islamabad and we stopped at a point to get some food, when this group of university students approached me with my character’s name. It was priceless,” she shared.

Moreover, Rana recalled another interesting interaction while she was shooting for a fashion brand in Quetta. “There was this huge bouquet of 300 flowers in front of my car, with a note which read, ‘You are very beautiful. Stay the same’,” revealed the ‘Woh Pagal Si’ star.

The actor added that the secret admirer handed over the bouquet to her driver and did not meet her.

In a message for the person, Rana said that she really wants the person to meet her sometime, as that was the sweetest gesture anyone had ever done for her.

Speaking about fan moments, Rana also mentioned that she often gets marriage proposals on Instagram, while many women also approach her with pictures of guys.

It is pertinent to mention that Zubab Rana is one of the very few versatile stars of the industry who has experimented with multiple genres in her limited career span. Some of her most notable performances came in serials including ‘Woh Pagal Si’, ‘Bharaas’, ‘Rishtay Biktay Hain’, ‘Bandish’ and ‘Mere Khudaya’.

