Zubab Rana raises glam quotient in Eastern fit: See pics

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday evening, Zubab Rana treated her millions of followers with a bunch of new pictures, slaying a traditional yet contemporary outfit, probably for a wedding outing.

The three-picture gallery, captioned simply with purple heart emojis, captured the fashionista in a lavender-hued eastern fit, with teal and white embellishments, by local designer Agha Noor. She styled the look with a pair of studs, tinted makeup and blow-dried hair.

Thousands of her followers showered their love on the post with likes and compliments for the celeb in the comments section.

Notably, the celebrity is not only a social media darling but is also one of the very few versatile stars of the industry who has experimented with multiple genres in her limited career span.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Zubab Rana is currently being seen as Shazma, in the drama serial ‘Khudsar’, also featuring Sehar Afzal, Humayoun Ashraf, Rizwan Ali Jaffri, Arslan Khan, Rahat Ghani and Imran Aslam among others.

Syed Faisal and Syed Ali Bukhari directorial, written by Asma Sayani, ‘Khudsar’ airs Monday to Friday at 9 p.m., only on ARY Digital.

