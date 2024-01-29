Zubab Rana shares life advice in now-viral post

Actress Zubab Rana shared words of wisdom in her latest video, which is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Zubab Rana shared the viral post on her account. In the clip, the actress shared her view on how life and the universe treat a person.

“When you start believing the universe is working in your favour…Remember, the universe only gives you what you think you’re worthy of receiving,” the text on the video read.

In the clip, the actress can be seen holding and smelling a bouquet along with looking at a cell phone and reading a book.

It is pertinent to mention here that Zubab Rana is a social media darling who takes to Instagram to update fans about her personal and professional happenings via pictures and videos.

Earlier, the pictures of her rocking a dashing yellow dress made rounds on Instagram. Moreover, a compilation of pictures in which she donned an elegant kurta had also went viral.

Zubab Rana is one of the very few versatile stars of the industry who has aced her performances in both positive and negative characters across the genres.

Her notable work includes ‘Woh Pagal Si,’ ‘Bharaas,’ ‘Rishtay Biktay Hain,’ ‘Bandish‘ and ‘Mere Khudaya.’