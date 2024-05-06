Zuhab Khan ties the knot with Wania Nadeem

Former child star Zuhab Khan got married to social media influencer turned actor Wania Nadeem in an intimate Nikah ceremony.

Actor Zuhab Khan, best known for his work as a child actor in ARY Digital’s ‘Omer Dadi Aur Gharwalay’, solemnized his Nikah with his lady love, budding actor Wania Nadeem, in a Sunday ceremony.

In the pictures and videos doing rounds across social media platforms, the bride and groom elegantly twinned in white for the event, while Nadeem finished off the look with minimal jewellery, dewy makeup and a sheer red veil.

The snippets from the private affair are all over the internet and millions of their fans sent their warm wishes to the new couple, for this new phase of life.

For the unversed, Khan had first confirmed his relationship with Nadeem and hinted about their impending wedding during an interview last year.

Nadeem is among the most popular social media celebrities in Pakistan, with a massive fan following across the platforms. She entered the showbiz industry last year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan was last seen in the blockbuster serial ‘Pinjra’.

