Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma blessed with second child

Congratulations are in store for star India cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma as the power couple were blessed with their second child, a baby boy, on Tuesday.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, a joint statement on the visual sharing platform, said they welcomed baby boy Akaay on February 15th.

“With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on February 15th, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika’s little brother into this world,” they wrote.

It is pertinent to mention to mention Virat Kohli had pulled out of the ongoing five-match home Test series against England.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017, after years of dating. Their first child, baby girl Vamika Kohli, was born in January 2021.

The reports of their second pregnancy first emerged in September last year, ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, when the cricketer missed the warm-up matches and flew back to Mumbai to be with his wife.

South Africa cricketer and Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate AB de Villiers had broke the news of the couple expecting their second child in an interview. However, he had backtracked from the comments by saying that he was making “false statements”.

