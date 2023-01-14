Virat Kohli admits being ‘unfair’ to wife Anushka Sharma

India’s star cricketer Virat Kohli admitted that he was ‘not fair’ to wife-actor Anushka Sharma during the rough spell on the pitch.

After having a past few months of lull, the former skipper of the Indian cricket team is back in form and landed a smashing century against Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the series earlier this week.

Speaking to the first-class cricketer, Surya Kumar Yadav about the same, Kohli opened up on his not-so-great years over the professional end, and how that time affected the people around him.

In the conversation for BCCI.tv, Kohli said, “As far as your game is good, you are in form, all things flow well, but whenever there is a dip, in my case, frustration starts creeping in.”

“There are expectations of people, I want to play well, I have to, but the game doesn’t allow me to do so. It was not my time and hence, I was far off from my cricket,” he added. “My attachments, my desire, had totally taken over. That’s when I realised that I can’t be away from who I am. I have to be true to myself.”

“Even when I am vulnerable, I am not playing well, I am the worst player around, I have to accept it. I can’t be in denial, because then, in my case, frustration was creeping in. I was very cranky, very snappy in my space, which was not good at all,” Kohli explained.

“It was not fair on anyone around me, [be it] Anushka (Sharma), my close ones, anyone. It’s not fair on the people who support you, and are there for you the whole time.”

“So I had to take responsibility and kind of put things in perspective,” the cricketer concluded.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma and star player of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli tied the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017, after years of dating.

Their baby girl Vamika Kohli was born on January 11, 2021.

