Anushka Sharma shares first picture of son on Virat Kohli’s birthday: See post

Bollywood A-lister Anushka Sharma dropped the first picture of her son Akaay, along with daughter Vamika and husband Virat Kohli, to wish the star cricketer his 36th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday afternoon, November 5, Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma wished birthday to her husband, India’s prolific cricketer Virat Kohli, who just turned 36.

In a rather unusual birthday post for her man, the ‘NH10’ star published a new picture of Kohli, a doting father, with his two kids, Vamika and Akaay. While the sportsman can be seen beaming with happiness around his children, the faces of both the star kids were covered with heart stickers.

Without any long birthday captions, Sharma simply added a red heart and evil eyes emoji in the caption.

Reacting to the now-viral picture, a social user labelled it as the ‘post of the day’, while another commented, “King with Prince and Princess.” Several of them simply dropped their birthday wishes for ‘King Kohli’.

It is to be noted here that actor Anushka Sharma and former skipper of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli tied the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017, after years of dating. The couple shares two kids, a daughter Vamika, 3, and a nine-month-old son, Akaay.

For several months at this point, the couple has been spending a quiet life with their kids in London, away from their celebrity status.