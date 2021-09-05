Fans ‘spot’ Virat Kohli, Bobby Deol in Money Heist season 5

Social media users were baffled to see a character from Money Heist Season 5 who looked like Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and veteran Bollywood actor Bobby Deol both.

The penultimate season of the web show, named La Casa de Papel in Spanish, aired on September 3 on Netflix.

However, it was not the Indian cricketer as the cast member.

He appears as one of the security officials who were chasing Marseille, a member of the Professor’s criminal gang, in one of the early episodes of the season.

The Money Heist character was spotted when the camera focused on his face while he was interrogating a farmer about the criminal’s whereabouts.

Netizens came up with some hilarious comments, with some of them saying that the character was a combination of both. Here are some of them.

If Bobby Deol and Virat Kohli had a child :#MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/IFosv93DJb — Gautam Jakhar (@GautamJakhar) September 3, 2021

Kohli is currently leading India in England tour of India.

The fifth season has five episodes in total. The story continues following the conclusion of its predecessor.

Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Najwa Nimri play leading roles in the thriller show.

The supporting cast includes Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Darko Peric, Alba Flores, Hovik Keuchkerian, Rodrigo De la Serna, Fernando Cayo, José Manuel Poga, Belén Cuesta.

The final season will air on December 3 this year.