Virat Kohli’s brother takes a dig at Sanjay Manjrekar amid IPL 2025

Star India batter Virat Kohli’s brother Vikas took a jibe at former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar after he snubbed the batter from his top batters list in the IPL 2025.

Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) top the points table and are likely to become the first team to qualify for the playoffs of the ongoing tournament.

The right-handed batter has played an essential role in their campaign, having scored 443 runs in the IPL 2025 at an average of over 63 and a strike rate of 138.7.

However, Virat Kohli has faced criticism over his strike rate during the tournament.

Recently, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar took to X to share a list of batters he believed contributed greatly to their sides due to their strike rate.

“When it comes to batting only list that matters. Big runs with great SR so far,” he wrote as he shared the names of several batters sans Virat Kohli.

The post, however, did not sit with the RCB batter’s brother, who lashed out at the former cricketer.

“Mr sanjay majrekar Career odi strike rate : 64.31. Easy to talk about 200 plus strike rates,” Vikas wrote in a post on Threads.

A day earlier, Virat Kohli hit a 47-ball fifty to help RCB defeat Delhi Capitals by six wickets in their IPL 2025 game.

Following the game, the right-handed batter emphasised the need to build a partnership and take the game deep.

“People, I think, are forgetting the importance of stitching in a partnership or going deep into the innings in T20 cricket. “And I think this year around, you’re seeing that you can’t just come out and tee off from ball one. You need to have professionalism, to read the situation and try and get into a position where you can start dominating the bowlers,” he said.

Kohli added, “And for that, you need to string in a partnership. And it won’t come easy on a slow pitch if you don’t know how to rotate the strike. So, yeah, that’s pretty much my method.”