Virat Kohli completes another milestone

DUBAI: Virat Kohli continued to perform well against Pakistan, scoring a magnificent century in the Champions Trophy 2025 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Virat Kohli innings not only directed India to a comfortable victory but also saw him achieve another milestone, completing 14,000 runs in One Day Internationals during Champions Trophy 2025 encounter against Pakistan.

Virat Kohli reached his century with a classic display of controlled aggression, showcasing his wide variety of strokes and ability to accelerate when needed.

He paced his innings beautifully, building a solid foundation before unleashing his trademark shots to dismantle the Pakistani bowling attack. This century marks his 51st in ODIs and he is still unstoppable.

The batter reached 14,000 runs in the 299th ODI of his career, becoming the fastest batsman to achieve this milestone.

Virat Kohli’s innings played crucial role in India’s chase, as they were facing a challenging total set by Pakistan. He stayed at the crease, after the dismissal of Rohit Sharma, and observed the situation.

This century in Champions Trophy 2025 against Pakistan will undoubtedly be carved in the memories of Indian fans, who have witnessed Indian batsman’s brilliance time and again in high-pressure situations. His ability to perform at his best especially against rivals Pakistan makes this innings even more special.

Earlier, team India won the clash as Kohli’s century played the match-wining role in the game. Pakistan’s fielding also led the team to win, as Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer were dropped.

The batsmen didn’t lose the opportunities they got and kept the ball rolling. Eventually, Virat Kohli’s innings snatched the game from Pakistan as India won by six wickets.